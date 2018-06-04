Fans React To J. Prince Saying Drake Has An Unreleased Diss Record That’ll Ruin Pusha T

J. Prince — founder and CEO of the Houston label Rap-A-Lot Records — dished on some serious info when it comes to the Drake and Pusha T beef.

According to him, Drake recorded a diss record responding to Push’s “The Story of Adidon,” however he convinced Drake not to release it.

Why?

He says it would ruin Pusha T’s and Kanye West‘s career.

Peep his statements on Sway In The Morning below.

J Prince Speaks On Drake's 'Career Ending' Response Track To Pusha T & Kanye West https://t.co/8LLvC9MPUB pic.twitter.com/OAQfnScqPa — Missinfo (@Missinfo) June 4, 2018

Soooo yea.

J. Prince’s words should definitely be taken seriously. According to Noisey, him and his son Jas Prince helped bring Drake into the rap game early on. Jas even reportedly introduced Drake to Lil Wayne, and J. Prince is listed as an executive producer on Thank Me Later and Nothing Was The Same.

Not to mention, J. Prince knows a thing or two about beef, having dissed everyone from Lil Wayne, to Suge Knight, to Diddy on the track “Courtesy Call.” He even allegedly prevented Master P from killing Pimp C when the two got into a heated beef.

So yea, Prince has some say in the game.

It seems some of Twitter, however, is not impressed. Some think Prince is lying about an unreleased diss record, while others are taking his words seriously, considering his history. Swipe through to find out how the talk is moving!

