Kanye’s “Ye” Boosted Nigerian Artist Burna Boy’s Streams 200%

The up-and-coming MC didn’t need Yeezus’ help to hack the game, but it doesn’t hurt.

2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Afrobeats star Burna Boy thanked Kanye West via social media for accidentally boosting his streams with his simply titled ye.

Burna saw his numbers of his track “Ye” shoot up after Yeezy announced the album, so he posted the video below to show his appreciation.

Fans also shared their pleasant surprise after discovering the Nigerian artist.

@IHATEHALIL wrote, “I was looking for Kanye’s new Album so I searched “ye” in Apple Music and happened across song called “Ye” by this artist named @burnaboy …. listened to the album for shits. it was FLAAAAAMES HOLY FUCK.”

@JohnXtreme added, “The only Ye we acknowledge is Burna Boy’s.”

