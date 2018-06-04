Here Are Several Races To Watch For The June 5 Primary

Several states are holding primary elections Tuesday (June 5) that are of interest to the Black community.

SEE ALSO: Sacramento DA Received $13,000 From Police Unions Within Five Days After Stephon Clark Was Killed

Arguably at the top of the list is the district attorney race for Sacramento, California. The competition between incumbent Anne Marie Schubert and Noah Phillips has received lots of attention because of the police killing of Stephon Clark. He was the 22-year-old Black man who was unarmed when two Sacramento police officers gunned him down in a hail of at least 20 shots in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18.

Schubert is a law-and-order conservative who has the backing of law enforcement. Eyebrows were raised when she received $13,000 in campaign donations from two law enforcement unions just five days after Clark’s death. Her opponent, a deputy DA, has a reformist agenda with plans to fix the criminal justice system, including demands for police accountability for wrongdoing, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Vote NO on Anne Marie Schubert for District Attorney and vote NO on Scott Jones for Sheriff NEXT TUESDAY 6/5/18!!https://t.co/wkF71zHzfR@Blklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/0vhfzgk4WQ — BlackLivesMatter Sac (@BLMSacramento) May 29, 2018

Meanwhile,Pamela Price, the Black candidate for Alameda County, California district attorney, is fending off an alleged “race-baiting” attack from the Oakland police union.

The Oakland Police Officers Association’s political action committee sent out an email blast on May 26 against Price that targeted Oakland’s non African-American residents, the East Bay Times reported. The message stoked fears that crime (supposedly committed by Blacks) will get out of control if Price is elected.

Price, a civil rights attorney, has vowed to enact a series of criminal justice reforms if she wins the election against the incumbent DA Nancy O’Malley, who is white. The two candidates are in a tight race, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Oakland police union is accused "race-baiting" in the upcoming district attorney election…https://t.co/CbbzOr39D6 pic.twitter.com/zpB9M9JFPq — NewsOne (@newsone) June 3, 2018

Alabama is another state that’s grabbing a lot of attention because about 36 Black women are running for various offices, ranging from state board of education and public service commissioner to U.S. House of Representatives.

In one of those races, Audri Scott Williams is competing in the Democratic primary to represent Alabama’s Second Congressional District. Williams, a 62-year-old political novice, received the Service to Humanity award from President Bill Clinton for her work in global religious freedom. Williams decided to run for office after President Donald Trump won his election. Her opponent, business analyst Tabitha Isner, is also a political newcomer. The winner will take on former Democratic Congressman and Montgomery Mayor Bobby Bright who’s now running as a Republican.

There are two Emerge Alabama alums running for US Congress in 2018. One of them is Audri Scott Williams, running for Alabama's 2nd US Congressional Seat. Learn more by following @audri4alabama and visiting https://t.co/2JfmtRWed6#EmergeAL #EmergeNow pic.twitter.com/wYNJ89u25a — Emerge Alabama (@EmergeAlabama) May 17, 2018

In Mississippi, state Rep. Omeria Scott is running for the U.S. Senate. If she beats her Democratic rivals, Scott would become the first Black woman elected to the Senate from Mississippi. To compete in the November general election, Scott must first beat five fellow Democrats in the primary race on Tuesday.

One race to watch in New Jersey pits progressive candidate Tanzie Youngblood against conservative Democrat Jeff Van Drew. Youngblood, a retired Black teacher, received support from national Democrats until Van Drew jumped into the race for New Jersey’s Second Congressional district after the incumbent Republican decided not to run. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee decided to back Van Drew because the district has conservative leanings. This is just one of several races nationwide in which progressive Democrats are vying for a Democratic nomination against an establishment candidate.

Tanzie made the cover of Time magazine, Now, it's Time for us to continue to make HerStory in South Jersey. Vote for Tanzie Youngblood for Congress. https://t.co/UrNVi61DE8 pic.twitter.com/D1R6sUssq8 — Tanzie Youngblood (@tanziefornj) May 29, 2018

In New Mexico, eyes are on the race for Bernalillo County sheriff. Sylvester Stanley, who retired from the sheriff’s department as a captain, is running again against the incumbent Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III. After the sheriff’s office, Stanley, who is African American, served as police chief for Gallup, Isleta and the Jicarilla police departments, according to Albuquerque Journal. The winner will take on Republican Lou Golson, a retired Albuquerque police officer, in November.

Sylvester Stanley is NOT conceding the dem side of the Sheriff race to Manuel Gonzales. Stanley tells me he plans to ask for review of votes — Ryan Luby (@LubyDenver7) June 4, 2014

SEE ALSO:

Obama Blamed For America’s Racism By A Racist Republican

‘I Need Overtime’: What The Officers Who Arrested Sterling Brown Really Cared About

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 18 photos Launch gallery Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 1. Mothers Of The Movement Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Sybrina Fulton Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Lesley McSpadden Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Constance Malcolm Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Gwen Carr Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Samaria Rice Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Lucy McBath Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Gloria Darden Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Valerie Castile Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Judy Scott Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Maria Hamilton Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Geneva Reed-Veal Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Dorothy Holmes Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Janet Cooksey Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Cynthia Lane Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Hawa Bah Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Tressa Sherrod Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Colette Flanagan Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Here Are Several Races To Watch For The June 5 Primary was originally published on newsone.com