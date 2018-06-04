National
Home > National

Watch: Kevin Hart And Chance the Rapper Take On Beer Yoga In This Week’s ‘What The Fit’

Who knew drinking beer could be a workout?

0 reads
Leave a comment
ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 1

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

On the latest episode of Kevin Hart‘s Youtube original series What The Fit, he’s joined by Chance The Rapper for an interesting day of Beer Yoga.

Throughout the episode, this hilarious pair surprise an unsuspecting Lyft driver, play the FaceTime Celebrity Game with their famous contact list, and of course, do yoga using beer as weights. Chance reveals that he’s not the fitness enthusiast everyone might think, and Kevin takes his shot at freestyle rapping–all in all, you’re in for a treat with this duo.

 

Watch: Kevin Hart And Chance the Rapper Take On Beer Yoga In This Week’s ‘What The Fit’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Kevin Hart And Chance the Rapper Take On Beer Yoga In This Week’s ‘What The Fit’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 1 hour ago
06.05.18
Black Music Month: Charlie Wilson
 3 hours ago
06.05.18
Netflix & Chill: Here’s A List Of Shows…
 4 hours ago
06.05.18
Shoot!: Blocboy JB Teaches Fan How To Do…
 12 hours ago
06.05.18
Wesley Snipes is Tired Of This Corny Viral…
 12 hours ago
06.05.18
Be Clear: Maria Sharapova Could Never, And Will…
 12 hours ago
06.05.18
Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor…
 13 hours ago
06.05.18
Deep AF: Kanye Explains The Real Meaning Behind…
 13 hours ago
06.05.18
Kanye’s “Ye” Boosted Nigerian Artist Burna Boy’s Streams…
 15 hours ago
06.05.18
Fans React To J. Prince Saying Drake Has…
 16 hours ago
06.05.18
Draymond Green Wants His Credit For Starting The…
 17 hours ago
06.05.18
One Girl Learns That No Buns = No…
 17 hours ago
06.05.18
Let The Villain Win: This Twitter User Is…
 18 hours ago
06.05.18
Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef,…
 19 hours ago
06.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close