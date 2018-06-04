Entertainment News
Watch: Black Thought Talks Rap Beef, Ghostwriters, And Spits Another Fire Freestyle

He stands by his statement that you can't be top 5 without writing your own bars

Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - December 1, 2017

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Black Thought is undoubtedly one of the best and most respected rappers in the game, and he cemented that top spot even further with the release of his most recent project, Streams of Consciousness, Vol. 1.

Following the release of his latest project, The Legendary Roots Crew frontman stopped by E Bro In The Morning to talk about everything going on in the rap game right now. He discusses the beef between Pusha T and Drake, says rappers can’t be in the top 5 if they don’t write their own rhymes, and spits a fresh freestyle.

There’s nobody in the game more talented or knowledgable than Black Thought, so this interview is most definitely a must-see.

Watch: Black Thought Talks Rap Beef, Ghostwriters, And Spits Another Fire Freestyle was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

