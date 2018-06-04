One Girl Learns That No Buns = No Funds From Future

We all love a good flyout story, especially when it ends tragically. Today’s fly out involves Future and a young lady who was under the false pretenses that she was going to get $5,500 without having to put out.

The story begins with a young lady by the name of Shamartess. She met Future months ago and kept in contact via text. At some point, things progressed and Future invited her to see him in Miami.

Y’all be so fake naive smh pic.twitter.com/PyB9Xs725e — Roemello 🇨🇺 (@AskTrillAC) June 4, 2018

According to the young lady, she paid for her own flight under the condition that Future would pay her back “%1000”. Unfortunately, her math was way off AND since she didn’t give it up that night, she didn’t get any payment at all.

https://twitter.com/_ThatCaliGirl/status/1003667652852645888

Future’s curve game is strong.

Lmao Future said nah u playin too much pic.twitter.com/wg2W2xlyBX — I'm good luv (@Swaggy___E) June 4, 2018

Shamartess offered up some more details on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/shamartessW/status/1003528686006489088

https://twitter.com/shamartessW/status/1003654674484887552

https://twitter.com/shamartessW/status/1003658421432807424

https://twitter.com/shamartessW/status/1003532992029941762

