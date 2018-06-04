Entertainment News
One Girl Learns That No Buns = No Funds From Future

LA Reid Presents A Night With Future

We all love a good flyout story, especially when it ends tragically. Today’s fly out involves Future and a young lady who was under the false pretenses that she was going to get $5,500 without having to put out.

The story begins with a young lady by the name of Shamartess. She met Future months ago and kept in contact via text.  At some point, things progressed and Future invited her to see him in Miami.

 

 

According to the young lady, she paid for her own flight under the condition that Future would pay her back “%1000”. Unfortunately, her math was way off AND since she didn’t give it up that night, she didn’t get any payment at all.

https://twitter.com/_ThatCaliGirl/status/1003667652852645888

 

Future’s curve game is strong.

Shamartess offered up some more details on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/shamartessW/status/1003528686006489088

 

https://twitter.com/shamartessW/status/1003654674484887552

 

https://twitter.com/shamartessW/status/1003658421432807424

 

https://twitter.com/shamartessW/status/1003532992029941762

One Girl Learns That No Buns = No Funds From Future was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

