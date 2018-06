Draymond Green Wants His Credit For Starting The Suit Short Wave

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, LeBron James got social media talking with his shorts suit and matching bag.

๐Ÿ›Ž Round 4 A post shared by LEAGUE FITS (@leaguefits) on May 31, 2018 at 4:24pm PDT

Draymond Green showed up in a short suit of his own to Game 2, causing some to think Green was biting The Kingโ€™s wardrobe.

Battle of the Shorts. pic.twitter.com/g4Io2VKeIh — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 3, 2018

But as SLAM and LeagueFits report, Green has been on the wave since 2016โ€™s ESPY Awards ceremony.

Love or hate the look, give credit where itโ€™s due.

