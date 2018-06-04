Entertainment News
Draymond Green Wants His Credit For Starting The Suit Short Wave

The Warriors All Star was rocking the viral look two summers ago.

2016 NBA Finals - Game Four

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, LeBron James got social media talking with his shorts suit and matching bag.

🛎 Round 4

A post shared by LEAGUE FITS (@leaguefits) on

Draymond Green showed up in a short suit of his own to Game 2, causing some to think Green was biting The King’s wardrobe.

But as SLAM and LeagueFits report, Green has been on the wave since 2016’s ESPY Awards ceremony.

Love or hate the look, give credit where it’s due.

Draymond Green Wants His Credit For Starting The Suit Short Wave



