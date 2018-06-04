National
Teachers Eat Free At Red Robin Tomorrow!!!

African American high school science teacher works with students

Source: asiseeit / Getty

Get ready to get your grub on, teachers!

On Tuesday, June 5, teachers can get a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries at Red Robin. This offer is dine-in only for all teachers, educational professionals and administrators. Bring your school identification!!

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

