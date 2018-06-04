Actor and comedian Tom Arnold joined Good Morning Britain” on Monday morning and he certainly had a lot to say about his ex-wife, Roseanne Barr.

When asked, if Roseanne is racist, he said: ‘Er, yeah, obviously’.

He followed that up by saying she has been off the rails for a while now, so he’s not surprised by her recent tweets and cancellation of her show.

“I have to say, I saw it coming. I warned everybody,” said the 59-year-old actor said. “You’ve got to get her phone away from her.”

“She had the multiple personality disorder, she was honest and courageous about that,” he said of Barr. “I don’t know exactly what’s going on. I know there is mental illness issues.”

Watch Arnold’s full interview with Good Morning Britain below:

Tom Arnold Says Roseanne Barr Is ‘Obviously’ A Racist was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

