Buffalo Wild Wings Apologizes For Racist Tweets In Targeted Hacking

This is the second controversy the franchise has had to deal with in the past week. 

Buffalo Wild Wings Exterior In Jacksonville

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

After having their Twitter account hacked and a flurry of racist tweets sent out, officials from Buffalo Wild Wings are apologizing to the public.

“We’re sorry,” the Minneapolis-based company wrote in a statement on Saturday, adding “the awful posts… obviously did not come from us.”

They added that they were “in touch with our Twitter representatives and will pursue the appropriate action against the individuals involved.”

The tweets in question were sent on Friday (June 1) to their nearly 700,000 followers that included “the N-word, a crude comment about a ‘secret recipe’ ingredient at the restaurant and an offensive swipe at popular US food chain Wendy’s,” BBC News reported.

Take a look:

Welp!

Thankfully, the offensive tweets weren’t up very long. However, this is the second controversy the franchise has had to deal with in the past seven days.

Earlier last week, an unidentified man went to one of the chain’s locations in Lake Charles, La., and ordered some wings, but when he got his order he saw his receipt, it read: “For Homeless Fuck! Let sit + get gross” on the top of the receipt. That, and it had the words “I love you” handwritten across it, KPLC News reported.

After showing other customers the receipt and filing a complaint, regional Manager Ray Rhodes announced he would fire all the employees involved and the man harassed would receive free wings for a year, a hotel room and a gift card to Walmart to get himself some clothes.

Buffalo Wild Wings Apologizes For Racist Tweets In Targeted Hacking was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

