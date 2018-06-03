Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Kanye West Says He Completely Redid His Album After TMZ Episode

Was it for better or worse?

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

More info is coming out about the process behind Kanye West‘s new album Ye.

Kanye sat down with Big Boy at Ye‘s listening party in Wyoming and revealed a lot about his mind state during the making of the album. Everything from the meaning behind the title, to his self-described mental illness, to his infamous TMZ appearance was discussed.

“I completely redid the album after TMZ,” Kanye said. “We just sat there and like really honed in on the words, cause also we know now it’s all headline and every bar can be used.”

When talking about his “slavery was a choice” statements, Kanye revealed, “There’s even bars that we had about that. I took a bar off the album.”

He continued, “It was just too sensitive about that topic and stuff and I just was like ‘yo Ima just chill right now. Let’s just keep making some music.’”

So it seems like Kanye isn’t completely oblivious to the outside world’s feelings.

But then again, it makes you wonder what those missing bars said…

 

Scary.

Maybe it’s best we don’t know.

You can watch the full interview for yourself below with the TMZ talk starting at 6:05.

Watch: Kanye West Says He Completely Redid His Album After TMZ Episode was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Kanye West Says He Completely Redid His Album After TMZ Episode

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 1 hour ago
06.04.18
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
Hey Baby Bump! Kenya Moore And Her Pregnancy…
 1 hour ago
06.04.18
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Calls Cops To Demand Welfare Check…
 3 hours ago
06.04.18
Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Hollywood - Arrivals
Issa Rae Has Another Mirror Moment In Insecure…
 3 hours ago
06.04.18
Black Music Month: Aretha Franklin
 12 hours ago
06.04.18
Andrea Constand Forgives Convicted Rapist Bill Cosby, But…
 12 hours ago
06.04.18
Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The…
 15 hours ago
06.04.18
Officer Litty: You Can Tell By This Cop’s…
 16 hours ago
06.04.18
Freako Rico Illustrates Drake Vs. Pusha T Beef
 20 hours ago
06.04.18
Watch: J. Cole Shows Love To Former Landlord…
 20 hours ago
06.04.18
7 items
15 Years After “Frontin” And Lanisha Cole Is…
 20 hours ago
06.03.18
Say No To iPhones: Apple’s New Health Initiative…
 20 hours ago
06.04.18
If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The Finals, He…
 21 hours ago
06.04.18
The Internet Has Questions After Johnny Depp Emerges…
 21 hours ago
06.04.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close