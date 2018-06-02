Ben Carson Thinks Because He Saw A Rat As A Child He Can ‘Protect Our Kids’

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Ben Carson Thinks Because He Saw A Rat As A Child He Can ‘Protect Our Kids’

The HUD secretary announced a new program.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ben Carson is currently touring the country as the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to discuss how he will dismantle every Obama era rule to ruin the lives of low-income people. The former doctor is calling  June  “Healthy Homes Month” — yeah, the same homes he hopes to raise the rent on, which would only push Americans deeper in poverty.

See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

His first stop was in Greensboro, North Carolina yesterday. It was there he announced the new program called Protect Our Kids, which is seriously ironic considering Carson has done the opposite at HUD.

Greensboro.com reported that in yesterday’s speech Carson talked about seeing a rat for the first time, “He was 9 years old years old and living in a Boston apartment with his mother and older brother. The thing he remembers most about that rat, he told an audience at UNC-Greensboro on Friday, was its size: ‘I thought it was a dog, those things were so big.’” Carson seems to believe this  makes him an expert on housing. After touring  the Cottage Grove neighborhood on the city’s east side, he announced the Protect Our Kids program, which means “HUD offices will work harder to enforce existing rules aimed at reducing the potential for lead poisoning.

On the surface, this program sounds good, but you never know with a Ben Carson policy — Satan is always in the details. That said, what good is the policy if Carson is actively working to dismantle social programs as it relates to using? Carson has blocked Obama’s Small Area Fair Market Rent rule, which was supposed to began January 1 and would give marginalized people better access to jobs and school. He has also said low-income people are “too comfortable” in poverty and wants to kick people out of HUD via a work requirement of 32 hours per week.

Carson is currently being sued for blocking a 2015 rule that required over “1,200 communities receiving billions of federal housing dollars to draft plans to desegregate their communities — or risk losing federal funds,” according to The Washington Post. He called the rule a “failed socialist experiment.” Areas that suffer housing segregation result in Black and brown communities receiving less funding and resources than white communities. Carson was born in 1951, he should be ashamed of himself that he would enforce racist housing policies, which is exactly what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought against, who he claims to admire.

Carson’s Protect Our Kids program is pointless if he is destroying the homes and communities these kids live. If Carson thinks he is an expert on poverty and housing because he saw a rat, let’s hope that he takes a millisecond to remember his roots. At this point, the children needed to be protected from Ben Carson’s policies.

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Ben Carson Thinks Because He Saw A Rat As A Child He Can ‘Protect Our Kids’ was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 2 hours ago
06.02.18
Top 25: Who Is Toni Braxton
 3 hours ago
06.02.18
Ed Helms & Jon Hamm Scare Hannibal Buress…
 16 hours ago
06.02.18
Vince Staples Explains Why He Doesn’t Care About…
 19 hours ago
06.02.18
#WearOrange Weekend Has These Celebrities Speaking Up On…
 21 hours ago
06.02.18
This Mom Uses The Phrase ‘Booty Call’ When…
 22 hours ago
06.02.18
Friday Shmood: This Turnt Dancer Reps The Classroom…
 22 hours ago
06.02.18
‘Dear White People’ Aims To Address Black Issues…
 24 hours ago
06.02.18
Spell Check Twitter Comes Through With The Pettiest…
 24 hours ago
06.02.18
A List Of Things Black Women Are Doing…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
LeBron James’ ‘WTF’ Face To Jr. Smith Just…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
Weird Story About A Guy From Harlem &…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
The ‘Ye’ Divide: People Are Taking Sides Over…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close