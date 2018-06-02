What Does J. Prince Think About Drake & Pusha T Beef?

When J. Prince speaks, everyone listens.

The Rap-A-Lot Records founder has always had something to say for anyone who comes for Drake. Prince, with the help of his son Jas discovered the Toronto born rapper and has looked out for him since day one. Prince has even had issues with Cash Money Records founder Birdman and Lil Wayne over not being compensated and bad business practices.

Also Check Out: J. Prince Warns Birdman Over Doing Bad Business

So of course when asked about Drake’s latest beef with rapper Pusha T, Prince had to give his thoughts and they are major. Stay away from pigs in the slop.

I can bet Pusha don’t have a response for J. Prince.

