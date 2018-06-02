What Does J. Prince Think About Drake & Pusha T Beef?

Photo by

Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

What Does J. Prince Think About Drake & Pusha T Beef?

0 reads
Leave a comment

When J. Prince speaks, everyone listens.

The Rap-A-Lot Records founder has always had something to say for anyone who comes for Drake. Prince, with the help of his son Jas discovered the Toronto born rapper and has looked out for him since day one. Prince has even had issues with Cash Money Records founder Birdman and Lil Wayne over not being compensated and bad business practices.

Also Check Out: J. Prince Warns Birdman Over Doing Bad Business

So of course when asked about Drake’s latest beef with rapper Pusha T, Prince had to give his thoughts and they are major. Stay away from pigs in the slop.

I can bet Pusha don’t have a response for J. Prince.

RELATED: Report: Drake Isn’t A Deadbeat Dad But Still Isn’t Sure He Is The Father

RELATED: Drake Addresses Blackface Photo In Note: “I Know Everyone Is Enjoying The Circus”

INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard To Get Us Pregnant

23 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard To Get Us Pregnant

Continue reading INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard To Get Us Pregnant

INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard To Get Us Pregnant

 

 

 

What Does J. Prince Think About Drake & Pusha T Beef? was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 2 hours ago
06.02.18
Top 25: Who Is Toni Braxton
 3 hours ago
06.02.18
Ed Helms & Jon Hamm Scare Hannibal Buress…
 16 hours ago
06.02.18
Vince Staples Explains Why He Doesn’t Care About…
 19 hours ago
06.02.18
#WearOrange Weekend Has These Celebrities Speaking Up On…
 21 hours ago
06.02.18
This Mom Uses The Phrase ‘Booty Call’ When…
 22 hours ago
06.02.18
Friday Shmood: This Turnt Dancer Reps The Classroom…
 22 hours ago
06.02.18
‘Dear White People’ Aims To Address Black Issues…
 24 hours ago
06.02.18
Spell Check Twitter Comes Through With The Pettiest…
 24 hours ago
06.02.18
A List Of Things Black Women Are Doing…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
LeBron James’ ‘WTF’ Face To Jr. Smith Just…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
Weird Story About A Guy From Harlem &…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
The ‘Ye’ Divide: People Are Taking Sides Over…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close