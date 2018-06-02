National
Home > National

“The Last O.G.” Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For Player Hating On Tiffany Haddish

0 reads
Leave a comment
TBS' FYC Event For 'The Last O.G.' And 'Search Party'

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Did Tracy Morgan Shade Tiffany Haddish?

During a sit down interview “The Last O.G.” star Tracy Morgan seemed to be in his feelings when asked about co-star Tiffany Haddish, saying “We’re not gonna go there…because this isn’t Tiffany’s show. This is Tracy Morgan. This is ‘The Last O.G.’”

He continued, “You gonna ask that about Tiffany, ask that about Cedric (the Entertainer) and ask that about craft services.”

 

Not feeling the shade, Tiffany’s former co-star on The Carmichael Show Lil’ Rel decided to clap back.

 

Do you think Tracy was being shady?

 

 

“The Last O.G.” Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For Player Hating On Tiffany Haddish was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading “The Last O.G.” Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For Player Hating On Tiffany Haddish

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 2 hours ago
06.02.18
Top 25: Who Is Toni Braxton
 3 hours ago
06.02.18
Ed Helms & Jon Hamm Scare Hannibal Buress…
 16 hours ago
06.02.18
Vince Staples Explains Why He Doesn’t Care About…
 19 hours ago
06.02.18
#WearOrange Weekend Has These Celebrities Speaking Up On…
 21 hours ago
06.02.18
This Mom Uses The Phrase ‘Booty Call’ When…
 22 hours ago
06.02.18
Friday Shmood: This Turnt Dancer Reps The Classroom…
 22 hours ago
06.02.18
‘Dear White People’ Aims To Address Black Issues…
 24 hours ago
06.02.18
Spell Check Twitter Comes Through With The Pettiest…
 24 hours ago
06.02.18
A List Of Things Black Women Are Doing…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
LeBron James’ ‘WTF’ Face To Jr. Smith Just…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
Weird Story About A Guy From Harlem &…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
The ‘Ye’ Divide: People Are Taking Sides Over…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close