Here’s How A Florida Police Department Punishes A Deputy For Screaming The N-Word On Camera

Another day, another racist cop is exposed and he barely gets punished.

Frank Di Orsini, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy, was caught on another officer’s body camera making horribly racist comments. According to CBS 12, Di Orsini was investigating the break-in of his car, which was a Jeep parked outside of his house. The burglar broke open the rear passenger window and stole about $80 from his wallet. Who leaves a wallet with money in their vehicle? Clearly, this man has no street smarts.

See Also: Ben Carson Called Black Illinois Town A ‘Dying Community’ And Is Doing Nothing To Fix It

Perturbed by the break-in, Di Orsini pulled a Roseanne and got right to the racism, babbling, “It smells like f***ng dirty n*****s in my f***ing car.”

What a strange statement … what exactly do “dirty n***ers” smell like to white people? We need a detailed description of this so-called scent that only the nostrils of a white person can pick up.

Watch the video below:

PBSO Deputy disciplined for racially derogatory comments caught on camera. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/njuq2aoiLO — Al Pefley (@AlPefley) May 31, 2018

Di Orsini’s reasoning for letting his racist flag fly high? CBS 12 reported that he said “emotions got the better of him.”

Florida Senator Bobby Powell, Jr., who is Black, did not accept this excuse.

“It’s very alarming. I’m very concerned that this would happen,” Powell said. “It’s not just the language, it’s not just something that he said. It was the tone behind it, and the intent. The hurtfulness.”

The police department released the following statement: “The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards and never forgets about its duty to preserve the public’s trust. Allegations of inappropriate behavior, criminal or otherwise, are taken very seriously.”

Actually, their standards aren’t that high because there was another incident where one of their officers using social media compared Michelle Obama to a monkey, CBS 12 also reported. As for Di Orsini, his punishment was a week-long suspension, which is basically a vacation.

It is scary that a deputy who has this type of hate toward a Black person he literally imagined can patrol the streets with a weapon and a license to kill. West Palm Beach is 30.2 percent Black and 23.4 Hispanic, therefore, a deputy with this type of hate is not only unprofessional but dangerous.

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 24 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 1. Erica Garner, 27 Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. LeRoy Frasier, 80 Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Don Hogan Charles, 79 Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Combat Jack, 48 Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Mamie Johnson, 82 Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Della Reese, 86 Source:Splash News 6 of 24 7. Simeon Booker, 99 Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. David Cassidy, 67 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Fats Domino, 89 Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. Robert Guillaume, 89 Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. Tom Petty, 66 Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Bernie Casey, 78 Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. Jim Vance, 75 Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53 Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Charlie Murphy, 57 Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Chuck Berry, 90 Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. James Cotton, 81 Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Joni Sledge, 60 Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73 Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Al Jarreau, 76 Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80 Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43 Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63 Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Roy Innis, 82 Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Here’s How A Florida Police Department Punishes A Deputy For Screaming The N-Word On Camera was originally published on newsone.com