On Friday, Kanye West finally dropped his new album on streaming services.

At first untitled, Yeezy finally branded the project Ye last minute and used an iPhone image for the album’s cover, according to Kim Kardashian West.

Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party 😂🔥❤️🔥🙏🏼🔥 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2018

Now that the album’s out, a wave of emotions are pouring out on Twitter.

They range from Kanye is a genius, to naw he still canceled.

Swipe through for some intense commentary that proves Ye is still a polarizing figure. Then let us know if you’re giving ‘Ye’ a listen or nah!

The ‘Ye’ Divide: People Are Taking Sides Over Kanye West’s New Album was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

