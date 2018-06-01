Entertainment News
The ‘Ye’ Divide: People Are Taking Sides Over Kanye West’s New Album

What's your stance?

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Theo Wargo/MTV1617 / Getty

On Friday, Kanye West finally dropped his new album on streaming services.

At first untitled, Yeezy finally branded the project Ye last minute and used an iPhone image for the album’s cover, according to Kim Kardashian West.

Now that the album’s out, a wave of emotions are pouring out on Twitter.

They range from Kanye is a genius, to naw he still canceled.

Swipe through for some intense commentary that proves Ye is still a polarizing figure. Then let us know if you’re giving ‘Ye’ a listen or nah!

