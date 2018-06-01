Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LeBron James’ ‘WTF’ Face To Jr. Smith Just May Be The Best Meme Of The Summer (So Far)

1 reads
Leave a comment
Lebron James

Source: NBA / Getty

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday was action packed and full of moments that are hella gif/meme worthy.

 

But the biggest moment of the night was when J.R. Smith decided to dribble the ball until the clock ran out, with 4.7 seconds left in the game, and both the Cavs and the Warriors tied 107-107.

Boyyyy was LeBron James pissed.

But don’t go shaming J.R. for causing his team to take the L. Coach Tyronn Lue said in the post game interview that Smith thought the Cavs were up one point.

 

However, J.R. “Risk It All” Smith kept it all the way real, saying, “I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off,” Smith said. “If I thought we were ahead, I’d have held on to the ball and let them foul me.”

 

Either way, the critical play cost the Cavs to lose to Golden State (114-124) in overtime. And the memes of a pissed off LeBron are funny AF.

Nigga don’t move you playing for the warriors! Smh🧐🤔 just freeze!!!

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Come on cuhz 🤦🏾‍♂️ #spades #LBJ #Cavs #GSW #NBAFinals18

A post shared by Tae 🦂 (@taeharvey) on

 

Nooooooo 😩😩😩 #lebronjames #drake #pushat #lebronjames #jrsmith #mcflysays

A post shared by Julius McFly (@julius_mcflyer) on

 

Poor J.R.

 

 

Let’s hope Smith pays attention to the score board in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

via GIPHY

LeBron James’ ‘WTF’ Face To Jr. Smith Just May Be The Best Meme Of The Summer (So Far) was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading LeBron James’ ‘WTF’ Face To Jr. Smith Just May Be The Best Meme Of The Summer (So Far)

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 2 hours ago
06.02.18
Top 25: Who Is Toni Braxton
 3 hours ago
06.02.18
Ed Helms & Jon Hamm Scare Hannibal Buress…
 16 hours ago
06.02.18
Vince Staples Explains Why He Doesn’t Care About…
 19 hours ago
06.02.18
#WearOrange Weekend Has These Celebrities Speaking Up On…
 21 hours ago
06.02.18
This Mom Uses The Phrase ‘Booty Call’ When…
 22 hours ago
06.02.18
Friday Shmood: This Turnt Dancer Reps The Classroom…
 22 hours ago
06.02.18
‘Dear White People’ Aims To Address Black Issues…
 24 hours ago
06.02.18
Spell Check Twitter Comes Through With The Pettiest…
 24 hours ago
06.02.18
A List Of Things Black Women Are Doing…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
LeBron James’ ‘WTF’ Face To Jr. Smith Just…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
Weird Story About A Guy From Harlem &…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
The ‘Ye’ Divide: People Are Taking Sides Over…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close