Spell Check Twitter Comes Through With The Pettiest Correction For Kanye’s Album Cover

Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party 😂🔥❤️🔥🙏🏼🔥 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2018

While Kanye West reportedly spent $85,000 on the Whitney Houston bathroom photo for Pusha T‘s album cover, his own cover art cost him nothing and took little-to-no energy to create. According to Kim Kardashian, Ye snapped the scenic photo on his way to his listening session, scribbled on it (we’re guessing), and that was that.

“I hate being Bi-Polar its awesome,” it reads. People had lots of conflicting feelings about just his statement alone, but on the funny side of things, of course spell check Twitter also noticed and complained that “its” is missing an apostrophe.

Kanye’s new album has a missing apostrophe on the cover. Is that deliberate? Is it art? What’s art? What’s grammar? Don’t all three evolve? What’s normal or standard? Who are we? Why are we here? Oh, Ye, you’ve done it again! #ye — Andrew Cole (@candrewcole) June 1, 2018

One user went as far as to edit his statement in its entirety.

I hate being a copy editor; it's a curse. pic.twitter.com/WuGWLkUlHp — Lyle Brennan (@LyleBrennan) June 1, 2018

Others were highly dramatic.

The fact that nobody thought to use an apostrophe when saying it’s for Kanye West’s new album cover will haunt me for the rest of my life #kanyewest #ye pic.twitter.com/jXDg4teUrP — JєssicaEdωaяdѕ (@JessicaEdwardsX) June 1, 2018

And then there were those with no couth lmao.

@kanyewest hire me as your copy editor pic.twitter.com/Hbbc6VtO5w — Arden Burtnik (@ArdenBurtnik) June 1, 2018

Petty, petty, petty. Have you heard the album?

