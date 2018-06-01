Entertainment News
Spell Check Twitter Comes Through With The Pettiest Correction For Kanye’s Album Cover

While we're on the topic...that's not the neatest handwriting either. Just saying.

While Kanye West reportedly spent $85,000 on the Whitney Houston bathroom photo for Pusha T‘s album cover, his own cover art cost him nothing and took little-to-no energy to create. According to Kim Kardashian, Ye snapped the scenic photo on his way to his listening session, scribbled on it (we’re guessing), and that was that.

“I hate being Bi-Polar its awesome,” it reads. People had lots of conflicting feelings about just his statement alone, but on the funny side of things, of course spell check Twitter also noticed and complained that “its” is missing an apostrophe.

One user went as far as to edit his statement in its entirety.

Others were highly dramatic.

And then there were those with no couth lmao.

Petty, petty, petty. Have you heard the album?

Spell Check Twitter Comes Through With The Pettiest Correction For Kanye’s Album Cover was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

