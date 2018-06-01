Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Dear White People’ Aims To Address Black Issues Off Screen

1 reads
Leave a comment
Dear White People Cover story

Source: Netflix / Netflix Media Center

In its two seasons on Netflix, Dear White People has tackled an array of subjects surrounding the life of the young black American, particularly in white spaces. While those conversations make for great entertainment, they’re also very very real. That is why the cast of Dear White People is hosting a panel discussion where black youth can finally sound off.

The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, CA is hosting An Evening with Dear White People as part of its PaleyLive Spring 2018 season on June 5. The program will feature a screening, panel conversation, and audience Q&A with the cast of the series and the series’ creator of the series, Justin Simien.  The attendees include Logan Browning (Samantha White), Antoinette Robertson (Coco Conners), Ashley Blaine Featherson (Joelle Brooks), Marque Richardson (Reggie Green), DeRon Horton (Lionel Higgins) and John Patrick Amedori (Gabe Mitchell).

You can visit paleycenter.org for tickets and more information.

‘Dear White People’ Aims To Address Black Issues Off Screen was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading ‘Dear White People’ Aims To Address Black Issues Off Screen

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 2 hours ago
06.02.18
Top 25: Who Is Toni Braxton
 3 hours ago
06.02.18
Ed Helms & Jon Hamm Scare Hannibal Buress…
 16 hours ago
06.02.18
Vince Staples Explains Why He Doesn’t Care About…
 19 hours ago
06.02.18
#WearOrange Weekend Has These Celebrities Speaking Up On…
 21 hours ago
06.02.18
This Mom Uses The Phrase ‘Booty Call’ When…
 22 hours ago
06.02.18
Friday Shmood: This Turnt Dancer Reps The Classroom…
 22 hours ago
06.02.18
‘Dear White People’ Aims To Address Black Issues…
 24 hours ago
06.02.18
Spell Check Twitter Comes Through With The Pettiest…
 24 hours ago
06.02.18
A List Of Things Black Women Are Doing…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
LeBron James’ ‘WTF’ Face To Jr. Smith Just…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
Weird Story About A Guy From Harlem &…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
The ‘Ye’ Divide: People Are Taking Sides Over…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close