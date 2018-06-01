Entertainment News
This Mom Uses The Phrase ‘Booty Call’ When She Means Something Entirely Different

Awkward.

Can anyone else relate to parents who can’t seem to keep up with current slang? Press play to find out what this mom really meant when she said “booty call” and to be fair, dad was clueless too.

As we reported yesterday, Kim Kardashian has been advocating to free 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who has been in prison for over 20 years for a drug charge. However, her fight for one person got her an invite to the White House to discuss prison reform. In one of the most bizarre photo ops ever, the reality stars shared this image, which has now become a meme. To laugh to keep from crying, click through the foolishness.

This Mom Uses The Phrase ‘Booty Call’ When She Means Something Entirely Different was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

