#WearOrange Weekend Has These Celebrities Speaking Up On Gun Violence

An important message behind the star power.

June 1 kicks off Wear Orange Weekend where people across the country will bring awareness to gun violence.

The weekend was started in 2015 when 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed in Chicago just a week after performing at Barack Obama‘s inaugural parade in 2013.

Hadiya’s friends wanted to honor her in her birth month of June by wearing orange, which is what hunters use to stay protected in the woods. They also wanted to use the opportunity to speak up on gun violence in America.

Wear Orange Weekend starts on National Gun Violence Awareness Day and it was started by the organization Everytown for Gun Safety, which does the work to make people more safe from guns. According to their site, they do research, develop solutions, and speak to lawmakers “to pass common-sense laws and policies that save lives.”

The Wear Orange Weekend will involve various events, including rallies, marches, barbecues and more, according to the site.

Celebrities certainly seem to be getting into the spirit. Multiple actors, entertainers and activists are proudly wearing their orange and posting it to social media. “When we engage with all aspects of culture — be that the music industry, the entertainment industry, the fashion industry — it can be incredibly meaningful to people and incredibly powerful,” said Everytown’s deputy director Jordana Baldwin.

Swipe through to find out what celebs are all about the color!

