Black Music Month: The Isley Brothers

Follow Majic 94.5 On Twitter: Follow @majic945
The Isley Brothers are one of the most iconic groups in music history. The Cincinnati, Ohio natives have been recording and performing since the late 1950’s and are still very much relevant today. The remaining two members Ronald Isley and Ernie Isley are keeping the group’s memory alive by touring occasionally around the U.S.
No matter how old you are, their sound is ‘Contagious’ and you will feel it in your soul. Hit records like ‘Voyage To Atlantis’, ‘Shout,’ and many more are the reason we’re highlighting The Isley Brothers for Black Music Month 2018.
What’s your favorite song by The Isley Brothers? Comment below.
Relive the moment with these Top 5 videos by The Isley Brothers below:
1. Voyage To Atlantis
2. Shout
3. Footsteps In The Dark
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
4. Living For The Love Of You
5. Contagious
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
10+ Iconic Photos Of The Isley Brothers (Photo Gallery)
10+ Iconic Photos Of The Isley Brothers (Photo Gallery)
1. The Isley BrothersSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. The Isley Brothers With Ruben Studdard In Concert - Portsmouth, VirginiaSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. Photo of Isley BrothersSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. 2004 BET Awards Nominations in HollywoodSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. The Isley Brothers Inducted Into Hollywood's RockwalkSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. The Isley BrothersSource:Radio One Houston 6 of 11
7. Photo of Isley BrothersSource:Getty 7 of 11
8. The Isley BrothersSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. The Isley BrothersSource:Radio One Houston 9 of 11
10. Photo of Isley BrothersSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. The Isley BrothersSource:Radio One Houston 11 of 11
The Latest:
- Michael B. Jordan Asks The Country To Stop Saying “Wakanda Forever” To Chadwick Boseman On The Street
- Here’s How To Find Free Summer Meals For Kids Anywhere In The State
- Check Your Chicken! Woman Finds Maggots In Her Jerk Chicken Lunch
- Black Empowerment Group Launches Voter Campaign In Florida That Could Shift The National Balance Of Political Power
- Funny Moments Tiffany Haddish Hosting MTV Movie Awards
- LET’S MAKEUP: How To Achieve A Natural Brow Just In Time For Summer
- Don’t Touch My Hair: Are We Finally Ready For White Women To Join the Natural Hair Community?
- Black Music Month: R. Kelly
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie Must Face Her (Alleged) Alcoholism If She Wants To Film Again
- Prayers Up: Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Is Killed In Drive-By Shooting
Black Music Month: The Isley Brothers was originally published on majic945.com