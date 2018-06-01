Entertainment News
Cuban Doll Is The Definition Of Avoiding All Smoke

Studio Session With Pasha PG & Tekashi 69

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

When Tekashi 69 thought it was a genius idea to ignite a beef with Chicago drill rappers Chief Keef and Lil Reese, he probably didn’t realize that he would likely be putting everyone around him in danger. However, Cuban Doll, whose life has already become a whirlwind of drama for even associating with Tekashi, realized quite quickly that their friendship was not worth her life.

Her revelation was hilariously caught on camera.

And to be honest, Cuban Doll wasn’t wrong for getting her and her dog the hell out of dodge. We all know what happens when you bait Keef and Reese.

 

The internet reacted hilariously to Cuban Doll’s exit. Hit the flip to see.

Cuban Doll Is The Definition Of Avoiding All Smoke was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

