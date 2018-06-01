Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For Her Powerful Vocals

Inspiration.

3 reads
Leave a comment
A spot lit microphone stand

Source: Caspar Benson / Getty

One elementary school kid is sending waves across the Internet with her mountain-moving voice.

Cherish Woods is an 11-year-old student at Park Avenue Elementary School in Virginia and during a ceremony at the school, she wowed the crowd with her solo of “We Are The World.”

Check out the viral video below, which has already gotten over 133,000 views.

 

Woods’ mother, Likara Woods, said her daughter started singing when she was around two years old, and the talent is in the family.

“I sung when I was younger,” said Likara. “Her dad’s an artist. Literally her whole family, especially on her dad’s side, is musical to the fullest.”

Hopefully, that means Cherish will be singing for years to come!

Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For Her Powerful Vocals was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For Her Powerful Vocals

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For…
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
Cuban Doll Is The Definition Of Avoiding All…
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
12 items
Happy Pride! 12 LGBTQ Artists That Are Out…
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
New Month, Who Dis? The Only Thing We…
 4 hours ago
06.01.18
Top 25: Who Is Toni Braxton
 4 hours ago
06.01.18
#TBT: Classic Visuals Of Pusha T Without Braids
 19 hours ago
06.01.18
We Are Are Losing It Over This Man…
 20 hours ago
06.01.18
Get The Strap: Ja Rule Reigniting His Beef…
 21 hours ago
06.01.18
Why Are We Ignoring The Fact That Pusha-T…
 22 hours ago
06.01.18
12 items
What Are Thoooose: 12 Fashion Brands Only The…
 23 hours ago
05.31.18
Jesse Williams Is Reportedly Dating Taylor Rooks &…
 24 hours ago
06.01.18
Hey Cardi, Here Are Some Other Viral Videos…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
Fashion Nova’s Thot Fits For Men Have The…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close