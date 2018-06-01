I’ts National Doughnut Day; Here’s Where You Can Get A Free One

In honor of National Doughnut Day, companies around the country are offering doughnut deals, steals and contests on Friday, June 1:

Dunkin’ Donuts …. is offering customers a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is available while supplies last at participating locations.

Krisy Kreme … is offering one free doughnut to each customer .

Duck Donuts …. each customer will receive a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut at all locations

Walmart …. will give away free doughnuts to customers.

