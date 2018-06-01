Shoppers are in shock and disbelief after learning employees and a handful customers at their supermarket were violently targeted by a group of thieves. Durham police reported that four men wearing masks, gloves and hoodies just before 3 a.m. rushed into Harris Teeter off Horton Road in North Durham with guns.

According to police the gunmen forced employees and a a few customers to the ground attacking at least two people. The thief’s stole the victim’s phones, wallets, cash and cigarettes from the store.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Harris Teeter Robbery In North Durham Described As Violent was originally published on thelightnc.com

