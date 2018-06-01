Local
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Celebration of Life

God can mend your broken heart. Stay encouraged and believe that God will put the pieces together again.

Psalm 34:18

The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.

 

Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day was originally published on thelightnc.com

