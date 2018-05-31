Entertainment News
#TBT: Classic Visuals Of Pusha T Without Braids

A distant memory brought to life.

Heineken Red Star Access Presents G.O.O.D. Music Event in Detroit Hosted By Adrienne Bailon Featuring Cyhi the Prynce And Pusha T

Source: Paul Warner / Getty

With Pusha T‘s scorching “The Story of Adidon,” rappers and fans alike are digging into the past, and it’s definitely filled with surprises.

One thing that’s not surprising when it comes to Push is that there was definitely a time when he didn’t have braids. Considering how long he’s been rocking them, you’d think he just popped out the womb with hangtime.

However, according to a Noisey interview, Push only started growing out his hair after he lost a friend who had braids. He also credits it to being a Virginia thing.

Luckily, iconic photographer Jonathan Mannion is here to remind us of a clean cut Push. He photographed Push in 1999 when he was still rhyming with his brother Malice (now No Malice) as Clipse. Check out Jonathan’s Instagram post below!

 

Classic.

Swipe through for some more braid-less Pusha T in Clipse’s “The Funeral” music video off their unreleased Exclusive Audio Footage album.

