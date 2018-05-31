Entertainment News
Fashion Nova’s Thot Fits For Men Have The Internet’s Panties In A Bunch

Heyyyy, Nova Zaddies!

When Fashion Nova Men’s was first announced, it was all sh*ts and giggles—but now we’re 11 days and 15 hours away from the official launch (yep, I’m counting) and some are finding the expansion of the popular brand less and less amusing. Fashion Nova has been steadily promoting their menswear, catching eyes with d*ck print sweats and fits suitable for the thottiest days known to Miami, Harlem, and Cancun. I can’t lie, I think I’m here for it…well, I’m definitely here for the sweats, but a lot of the internet is NOT. Hit the flip to see the social slander and let us know how you feel about it here.

