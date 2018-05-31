Entertainment News
Hey Cardi, Here Are Some Other Viral Videos Of Sassy Babies You’ll Thoroughly Enjoy

As Cardi would say, "So buuuute!"

Baby girl sitting on lounge chair wearing sunglasses, portrait

Source: Sue Barr / Getty

Cardi B is getting ready to welcome her first child into the world and while she waits, she’s been enjoying funny baby videos. Most recently, the mom-to-be posted one of a little girl rapping her song “I Like It” and we were dying because baby girl did her very best to skip all the curses, but it was hard.

We thought we’d put together a few more videos of bold and sassy tots that went viral for their shenanigans. Check these out, Cardi.

No! No kisses for dad…

See ya, wouldn’t wanna be ya!

When you need a break from the kids

A post shared by Milan Marie (@lovemilanmarie) on

Messy bun, slick edges, and lemon wedges…a mood.

No sass here, but definitely a daredevil in the making.

And our favorite…Dad, you been messing around with my mom? Keep it 100!

