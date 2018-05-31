This Historically Black University Will Make History In Medical Marijuana Industry

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

This Historically Black University Will Make History In Medical Marijuana Industry

A historically Black university in Louisiana will be the first HBCU to house and research marijuana at its facilities.

1 reads
Leave a comment

A historically Black university in Louisiana is trying to make its mark in the medical marijuana industry.

Southern University and Agricultural and Medicinal College in Baton Rouge will launch a medical marijuana program after a contract with Advanced Biomedics, a Louisiana-based company specializing in pharmaceutical-grade marijuana products, was approved on Friday (May 25). The move will make the HBCU the first to start a program about legalized cannabis, WAFB, a Baton Rouge news source, reported.

“This is a momentous event,” Bobby R. Phills, chancellor of the Southern University Agricultural Center and dean of the school’s College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences, said in a news release. “We are extremely excited to be able to provide quality medicine for the citizens of Louisiana.”

Southen University has joined the cannabis ranks with Louisiana State University, with both public schools set to cultivate and research marijuana in campus facilities, Mic reported. No other institutions have been designated as legal growers and researchers of medical cannabis in the state, which legalized the substance in 2016 but prohibited recreational use.

Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, which focuses on livestock, farming research and community education, will oversee the program, according to the report. Advanced Biomedics is set to automatically renew its contract with the school for two consecutive five-year periods.

The university is set to make a sizeable amount from the marijuana facilities, Phillis added. The Agricultural Research Center will receive $6 million, and Southern will get a $1 million signing bonus with each contract renewal.

“This groundbreaking research opportunity will also provide revenue for the University and economic development in North Baton Rouge,” the chancellor said.

Southern University’s product will be ready for distribution at Louisiana dispensaries in early 2019.

SEE ALSO:

Roseanne Barr Blames Wanda Sykes For ABC Cancelling Her Show

Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Just Ripped Into Roseanne For Tweeting About Her

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 13, 2016

Tell Us How You Really Feel: Twitter Melts Down Over Kim Kardashian's White House Visit To Discuss Prison Reform

19 photos Launch gallery

Tell Us How You Really Feel: Twitter Melts Down Over Kim Kardashian's White House Visit To Discuss Prison Reform

Continue reading Tell Us How You Really Feel: Twitter Melts Down Over Kim Kardashian’s White House Visit To Discuss Prison Reform

Tell Us How You Really Feel: Twitter Melts Down Over Kim Kardashian's White House Visit To Discuss Prison Reform

Kim Kardashian has been advocating to free Alice Marie Johnson, who has been in prison for over 20 years for a drug charge. However, her advocacy went a bit too far when she was called on by the White House to meet with Jared Kushner to discuss prison reform. Twitter was not happy.  

This Historically Black University Will Make History In Medical Marijuana Industry was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For…
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
Cuban Doll Is The Definition Of Avoiding All…
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
12 items
Happy Pride! 12 LGBTQ Artists That Are Out…
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
New Month, Who Dis? The Only Thing We…
 4 hours ago
06.01.18
Top 25: Who Is Toni Braxton
 4 hours ago
06.01.18
#TBT: Classic Visuals Of Pusha T Without Braids
 19 hours ago
06.01.18
We Are Are Losing It Over This Man…
 21 hours ago
06.01.18
Get The Strap: Ja Rule Reigniting His Beef…
 21 hours ago
06.01.18
Why Are We Ignoring The Fact That Pusha-T…
 22 hours ago
06.01.18
12 items
What Are Thoooose: 12 Fashion Brands Only The…
 23 hours ago
05.31.18
Jesse Williams Is Reportedly Dating Taylor Rooks &…
 24 hours ago
06.01.18
Hey Cardi, Here Are Some Other Viral Videos…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
Fashion Nova’s Thot Fits For Men Have The…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close