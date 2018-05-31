They say when you spend enough time with someone, you start to resemble one another, and can even finish each other’s sentences.

For couple Jessa Gillaspie and Becky McCabe, their bond is so strong that they both planned to surprise each other with a wedding proposal at the same time on the exact same day.

The Memphis Zoo, where the lovely couple proposed, is also the same place they had their first date. Talk about fate!

Great Loves Think Alike: See The Double Wedding Proposal That Has Everyone Believing In Love Again was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

