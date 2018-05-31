Local
Coach K Makes $3 Million Donation To Center For Durham Kids

Georgia Tech v Duke

Source: Lance King / Getty

 

Duke basketball Coach K made a $3 million dollar donation to the Emily K Center in Durham to help kids of low-income families attend college.

There is no cause closer to Mike Krzyzewski’s heart than the work they do at

The Emily K Center in Durham is named for Coach K’s mother and has become a vital resource for the city of Durham’s low-income families.

As Krzyzewski said Wednesday, the nation’s greatest untapped resource is the children of low-income families. Children with incredible talents to share but no opportunities through which to realize those abilities and take advantage of them.

Krzyzewski put his money where his heart is Wednesday, with a $3 million personal donation from him and his wife, Mickie, to the Emily K Center.

Read more about what the center is doing in the Durham community at ABC11.com

Thanks Coach K!!!!

