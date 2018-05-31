Local
UNC Revokes Bill Cosby’s Honorary Degree

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now

 

After a recommendation from the chancellor, the Board of Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill decided to revoke Bill Cosby’s honorary degree on Thursday.

The degree was awarded to Cosby in 2003 and according to Chancellor Carol Folt, this is the first known time that the university has taken steps to rescind an honorary degree.

In April, the 80-year-old was convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand.

