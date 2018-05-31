Local
Home > Local

Dashcam Video Shows Deputy Striking And Police Dog Attacking Man In Raleigh

7 reads
Leave a comment
Blue tone of locked handcuffs.

Source: Thinkstock / Getty

Dash cam video has been released showing a confrontation between officers and a Raleigh man during an arrest in April. The video shows the arrest of Kyron Hinton. Two state troopers involved in the arrest and a Wake deputy sheriff have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury and willfully failing to discharge duties.

Hinton suffered a broken eye socket, broken nose, multiple cuts on his head, several dog bites, and memory loss after several officers pushed him up against a patrol car and punched him while a Wake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 bit him on his right arm, side and head.

All three officers are on administrative duty.

assault , beat up , dash cam , Raleigh Man

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Dashcam Video Shows Deputy Striking And Police Dog Attacking Man In Raleigh

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
15 items
15 Celebrities Who Own Restaurants
 20 hours ago
05.30.18
Engagement sesion at the park
Need A Night Out? How About Music Or…
 23 hours ago
05.30.18
Exterior Of White House Against Sky In City
Guess Who’s Headed To The White House To…
 24 hours ago
05.30.18
‘Tea Talk The Podcast’: Estelita Quintero Puts Stevie…
 2 days ago
05.30.18
Uum, That’s Not Creepy: Eminem Remembers When A…
 2 days ago
05.30.18
Narcotics (Not So) Anonymous: What The Hell Happened…
 2 days ago
05.30.18
Ebro Breaks Down Pusha T & Drake Beef…
 2 days ago
05.29.18
Dear Wanda Sykes, Was the ‘Roseanne’ Money Really…
 2 days ago
05.30.18
For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The…
 2 days ago
05.29.18
Here’s What Fans Are Saying About The New…
 2 days ago
05.29.18
Get ‘Em Outta Here: 10 TV Shows Cancelled…
 2 days ago
05.30.18
10 Pictures That Prove Joe Budden And Cyn…
 2 days ago
05.29.18
Jamie Foxx Is Set To Star In A…
 2 days ago
05.29.18
Morgan Freeman’s Lawyer Demands CNN Retract Sexual Harassment…
 2 days ago
05.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close