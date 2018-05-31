Dashcam Video Shows Deputy Striking And Police Dog Attacking Man In Raleigh

Dash cam video has been released showing a confrontation between officers and a Raleigh man during an arrest in April. The video shows the arrest of Kyron Hinton. Two state troopers involved in the arrest and a Wake deputy sheriff have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury and willfully failing to discharge duties.

Hinton suffered a broken eye socket, broken nose, multiple cuts on his head, several dog bites, and memory loss after several officers pushed him up against a patrol car and punched him while a Wake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 bit him on his right arm, side and head.

All three officers are on administrative duty.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: