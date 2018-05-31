Entertainment News
Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Goes In On Wendy Williams For Reporting Pusha T Diss

“I don’t know why Drake’s did is mad,” Williams said hours later, “and that Beefsteak Charlie mustache Drake’s Dad has is mean.”

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Dennis Graham, best known as Drake’s Dad, was just starting to become a fan of Wendy Williams.

But once Dennis saw the gossip queen ragging on his son in the aftermath of Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon,” Aubrey’s O.G. called Wendy “RuPaul Jr.” in an extra salty Instagram caption.

“Ru Paul Drag Race Queen looking Bitch,” typed Dennis, insisting that Williams had stepped “out of her lane” by commenting on his son’s beef without proof.

Williams responded to the post within hours, typing, “I don’t know why Drake’s did is mad,” she insisted in her own post. “And that Beefsteak Charlie mustache Drake’s Dad has is mean.”

😂

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on

Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Goes In On Wendy Williams For Reporting Pusha T Diss was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

