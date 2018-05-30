National
OMG: Woman Shoots Husband After Not Liking His Tone Of Voice During A Simple Task

What's REALLY going on.

Police line

Source: South_agency / Getty

Tragedy hit one Florida home on Tuesday and it was allegedly over the pettiest of petty incidents.

According to the Miami Herald, Tony Brown was found dead in his Fernandina Beach home with a gunshot wound to his head.

The culprit behind the shooting is none other than Tony’s wife Lawanda Brown, according to authorities. A .38 caliber revolver was found in their bedroom during the crime scene.

Lawanda told police she was working with her husband in their shared office space for a consulting business.

She said her husband asked her to do a Google search for a project they were working on, however Lawanda didn’t like the tone of her husband’s voice while she was searching.

“The suspect said she could hear a tone in her husband’s voice that he was not happy with how she was searching,” deputies posted on Facebook. “She said it was all a blur as the victim started walking out of the loft prior to being shot.”

By Wednesday, Tony was in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Lawanda has been charged with attempted murder and she’s being held at Nassau County Jail and Detention Center on a $500,002 bail.

Hopefully, Tony pulls through and we’ll keep you posted on any major updates.

