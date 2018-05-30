Uuum: This Preacher Wants All His Followers’ Coins So He Can Buy 4th Private Jet

One prosperity gospel televangelist is now taking donations for his next private jet…

Oh wait, excuse me, his “ministry’s private jet.”

Louisiana preacher Jesse Duplantis already has three private jets, but he needs a fourth one to get him closer to God.

According to CNN, Jesse was having a convo with the one upstairs when the epiphany came that he needed a new $54 million plane. “It was one of the greatest statements the Lord ever told me,” Jesse said.

“He said, ‘Jesse do you want to come up where I’m at? I want you to bleed me for a Falcon 7X.’”

In other words, folks pull out your wallets!

Jesse made a whole video on his website urging his congregation to donate to his private jet fund saying “All it’s gonna do is it’s going to touch people, it’s going to reach people, it’s going to change lives one soul at a time.”

There’s more.

“I really believe that if Jesus was physically on the earth today, he wouldn’t be riding a donkey,” Jesse said. “He’d be in an airplane preaching the Gospel all over the world.”

So I guess Jesse never thought Jesus might be fine with the coach section.

This isn’t the first time a minister has wanted his jets shining for Jesus.

Another prosperity gospel preacher, Kenneth Copeland, bought a Gulfstream V jet from Tyler Perry using donations from his congregation.

You can watch Kenneth and Jesse defend their needs to fly luxuriously in the clip below…

…if you can stomach it.

