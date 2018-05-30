Entertainment News
Women Have Become Collateral Damage In The Drake & Pusha T Beef

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur/VF18 / Getty

The hip-hop community (and most of the world for that matter) is currently captivated by the rap beef between Pusha Tea and Drake, but at the center of the battle is an alleged secret so monumental it threatens Drake’s character and career.

MUST SEE: The Most Wild (and Funniest) Twitter Reactions to Pusha T’s Drake Diss

In case you missed it, there’s been a longstanding, yet subliminal, beef brewing between Drake and Pusha T that all boiled over when Pusha dissed Drake for having a ghostwriter. Drizzy shot back on the venomous Duppy Freestyle, taking aim at Pusha’s producer Kanye. But it was seemingly Drake’s mere mention of Pusha’s fiance Virgina Williams that led to the most ferocious lines on Pusha’s The Story Of Adidon.

Though Drake just name-dropped Virginia for a pun, he commited a cardinal street sin. When it comes to block rules, you can say what Vee you want, but don’t mention my lady. All bets are off. And perhaps, that’s what Drake wanted. 

“Since you name-dropped my fiancée/ Let ’em know who you chose as your Beyoncé/ Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother/ Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her,” Pusha viciously rapped; leading to a major revelation.

“Adonis is your son/ And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real.” Drake allegedly fathered a baby with porn star Sophie Brussaux and reportedly planned on revealing the news with his Adidas line titled Adidon.

Rumors about Drake and Brussaux’s relationship stem back to 2017 when they were photographed together. Brussaux began posting on Instagram later that year announcing her pregnancy.

Baby boy is doing very well, thank for all your messages xoxo

A post shared by Sophie Brussaux (@sophiebrussaux) on

#BabyAdonis #MySon #MyLove 😁

A post shared by Sophie Brussaux (@sophiebrussaux) on

Let ’em know who you chose as your Beyoncé/ Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother

Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her,” Pusha charges.

While it remains unconfirmed if baby Adonis is indeed Drake’s son, there’s another woman involved in this beef. Drake’s mother was dragged into the verbal lashing.

“Your father walked away at five, hell of a dad thing/ Marriage is somethin’ that Sandi never had, Drake/ How you a winner, but she keep comin’ in last place?”

Women have become collateral damage in the beef between Drizzy and Pusha, leaving fans posing the question, how much is too much when it comes to rap battling?

What say you readers, should the women be left out if it?

Drake Brings Out Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Misty Copeland And More For "Nice For What" [Video]

God's Plan: Drake Spent His Nearly $1 Million Video Budget On The People Of Miami

Women Have Become Collateral Damage In The Drake & Pusha T Beef

