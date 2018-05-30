According to sources Tuesday afternoon after getting off a school bus in Wake County a teen girl was hit by a car.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. at Carpenter Road near Zebulon Road north of Zebulon. The teenage girl was taken to WakeMed for treatment. Her condition was not immediately available.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

Girl Hit By Car Near Zebulon After Getting Off School Bus was originally published on thelightnc.com

