Hillside High School Student Charged With Bringing Gun And Ammunition To School

Tuesday morning a Hillside High School student was accused of bringing ammunition and gun and on campus. According to authorities 18 year old Dreldon Charle Majette was in possession of a Kel-tec 9mm long rifle with a high-capacity magazine.

Deputies from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office found the weapon in Majette ‘s car. He was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and having a gun on school property which is a felony. Deputies said Majette did not present the weapon in a threatening manner while at the school and that no threats were made against the school, students or staff.

SOURCE: wral.com

