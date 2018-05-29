Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Narcotics (Not So) Anonymous: What The Hell Happened To Travis McCoy?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Got Your 6 And Pat Tillman Foundation Benefit

Source: Victor Decolongon / Getty

In the latest edition of “somoene check on our boy”, Travis McCoy, a.k.a the lead singer of Gym Class Heroes is out here looking rough, yall.

 

Remember back in ’08/’09, Travie Mccoy was THAT guy — all the girls were on him before they found out he was dating Katy Perry.

But recent photos of the rapper looking sickly, sunken and drugged out are not only shocking; they’re pretty cringeworthy to say the least.

SMH:

 

And no, that’s not a tatted up Charlize Theron. Just his girlfriend who’s obviously caught in Cupid’s Chokehold to let our boy Travie go out like this.

 

When you see @madsteez gettin’ DOWN during your set…..😉

A post shared by Travie McCoy (@traviemccoy) on

 

Although he’s never been shy to speak out about his heroin addiction in the past, this is the first time we’re actually starting to see the soul snatching effects.

 

Addiciton is no joke! Let’s all keep Travie in our prayers.

via GIPHY

Narcotics (Not So) Anonymous: What The Hell Happened To Travis McCoy? was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Narcotics (Not So) Anonymous: What The Hell Happened To Travis McCoy?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Tea Talk The Podcast’: Estelita Quintero Puts Stevie…
 17 hours ago
05.30.18
Uum, That’s Not Creepy: Eminem Remembers When A…
 18 hours ago
05.30.18
Narcotics (Not So) Anonymous: What The Hell Happened…
 18 hours ago
05.30.18
Ebro Breaks Down Pusha T & Drake Beef…
 18 hours ago
05.29.18
Dear Wanda Sykes, Was the ‘Roseanne’ Money Really…
 18 hours ago
05.30.18
For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The…
 18 hours ago
05.29.18
Here’s What Fans Are Saying About The New…
 18 hours ago
05.29.18
Get ‘Em Outta Here: 10 TV Shows Cancelled…
 19 hours ago
05.30.18
10 Pictures That Prove Joe Budden And Cyn…
 19 hours ago
05.29.18
Jamie Foxx Is Set To Star In A…
 19 hours ago
05.29.18
Morgan Freeman’s Lawyer Demands CNN Retract Sexual Harassment…
 20 hours ago
05.30.18
Wanda Sykes Says She’s Not Returning to ‘Roseanne’…
 21 hours ago
05.29.18
Racism Barred: 8 Tweets That Prove ABC Should’ve…
 22 hours ago
05.29.18
How To Get Started (Or Re-Started) Into Therapy
 23 hours ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close