Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Uum, That’s Not Creepy: Eminem Remembers When A Famous Actor Watched Him Undress

Social media was not prepared.

0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Awards '10 - Show

Source: Michael Caulfield / Getty

This week, Eminem was randomly hit with the spirit to tell a bizarre story.

According to him, back in 2009/2010 at a MTV awards show, he was changing in his trailer, and right next to him was 50 Cent‘s trailer.

Inside 50 Cent’s trailer was Top Gun and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer, who supposedly was in full peeping Tom mode.

 

Through his window, Eminem said he caught Val catching a look at him naked. It’s a strange and also kind of hilarious tale if you let Eminem explain it…

Hmmm…

Well, Twitter definitely had something to say about the incident.

Swipe through to check out the hilarious commentary!

Uum, That’s Not Creepy: Eminem Remembers When A Famous Actor Watched Him Undress was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Uum, That’s Not Creepy: Eminem Remembers When A Famous Actor Watched Him Undress

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Tea Talk The Podcast’: Estelita Quintero Puts Stevie…
 17 hours ago
05.30.18
Uum, That’s Not Creepy: Eminem Remembers When A…
 18 hours ago
05.30.18
Narcotics (Not So) Anonymous: What The Hell Happened…
 18 hours ago
05.30.18
Ebro Breaks Down Pusha T & Drake Beef…
 18 hours ago
05.29.18
Dear Wanda Sykes, Was the ‘Roseanne’ Money Really…
 18 hours ago
05.30.18
For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The…
 18 hours ago
05.29.18
Here’s What Fans Are Saying About The New…
 18 hours ago
05.29.18
Get ‘Em Outta Here: 10 TV Shows Cancelled…
 19 hours ago
05.30.18
10 Pictures That Prove Joe Budden And Cyn…
 19 hours ago
05.29.18
Jamie Foxx Is Set To Star In A…
 19 hours ago
05.29.18
Morgan Freeman’s Lawyer Demands CNN Retract Sexual Harassment…
 20 hours ago
05.30.18
Wanda Sykes Says She’s Not Returning to ‘Roseanne’…
 21 hours ago
05.29.18
Racism Barred: 8 Tweets That Prove ABC Should’ve…
 22 hours ago
05.29.18
How To Get Started (Or Re-Started) Into Therapy
 23 hours ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close