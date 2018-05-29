Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Tea Talk The Podcast’: Estelita Quintero Puts Stevie J Relationship Rumors To Rest

0 reads
Leave a comment
Roger Bonds Birthday Celebration Hosted By Stevie J

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

If you caught Love & Hip Hop Atlanta last night, you too might be confused what caused Tommie to go berserk. The beloved cast member had an alcohol-fused outburst that resulted in producers banning her from filming.

We were all shocked as we watched the cast find out the news. Rising LHHATL star Estelita Quintero was particularly hurt about Tommie’s behavior. We caught up with the “Panamanian Goddess,” who opened up about the episode, her relationship with Stevie J and much more.

Get into this week’s ‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ recap with Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders.

RELATED STORIES:

Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 4: Sierra Finds Out About BK Brasco’s Double Life

‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 3: Kim Zolciak Had A Full On White Woman Meltdown

Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 2: Iyanla’s Unusual Antics Expose Hazel E’s Ridiculous Song Lyrics

Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 1: Will Kandi Finally Forgive Porsha On The ‘RHOA’ Reunion?

‘Tea Talk The Podcast’: Estelita Quintero Puts Stevie J Relationship Rumors To Rest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading ‘Tea Talk The Podcast’: Estelita Quintero Puts Stevie J Relationship Rumors To Rest

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Tea Talk The Podcast’: Estelita Quintero Puts Stevie…
 17 hours ago
05.30.18
Uum, That’s Not Creepy: Eminem Remembers When A…
 18 hours ago
05.30.18
Narcotics (Not So) Anonymous: What The Hell Happened…
 18 hours ago
05.30.18
Ebro Breaks Down Pusha T & Drake Beef…
 18 hours ago
05.29.18
Dear Wanda Sykes, Was the ‘Roseanne’ Money Really…
 18 hours ago
05.30.18
For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The…
 18 hours ago
05.29.18
Here’s What Fans Are Saying About The New…
 18 hours ago
05.29.18
Get ‘Em Outta Here: 10 TV Shows Cancelled…
 19 hours ago
05.30.18
10 Pictures That Prove Joe Budden And Cyn…
 19 hours ago
05.29.18
Jamie Foxx Is Set To Star In A…
 19 hours ago
05.29.18
Morgan Freeman’s Lawyer Demands CNN Retract Sexual Harassment…
 20 hours ago
05.30.18
Wanda Sykes Says She’s Not Returning to ‘Roseanne’…
 21 hours ago
05.29.18
Racism Barred: 8 Tweets That Prove ABC Should’ve…
 22 hours ago
05.29.18
How To Get Started (Or Re-Started) Into Therapy
 23 hours ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close