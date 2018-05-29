Entertainment News
Ebro Breaks Down Pusha T & Drake Beef With New Details That Deepen The Story

Ebro's got us thinking...

Drake and Pusha T have revived their longtime beef—but does it go back farther than most realize? Ebro In The Morning broke it down for fans earlier today and it seems their issues are a lot more complicated than you’d ever think. Press play for a quick history lesson, plus was Kanye West supposed to be featured on Drake’s Hot 100 hit ‘Nice For What?’ With what’s been going on with ‘Ye lately, Drake may have dodged a major bullet by doing his own thing instead. Let us know what you think.

Ebro Breaks Down Pusha T & Drake Beef With New Details That Deepen The Story was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

