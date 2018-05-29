Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Racism Barred: 8 Tweets That Prove ABC Should’ve Been Canceled ‘Roseanne’

It's the end of the road for this comedian.

12 reads
Leave a comment
ABC's 'Roseanne'

Source: Matt Petit / Getty

Once again, Roseanne Barr has let her racist sentiments flow for the masses and now she’s facing the consequences…

Her show is canceled.

 

It all started when the star of the revived ABC show Roseanne took to Twitter and likened Obama-era White House adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

The tweet has since been deleted and Roseanne issued an apology, but the damage was already done. Her “joke” comparing Valerie, a Black woman, to Planet of the Apes and Muslim Brotherhood — an alleged terrorist organization — caused outrage on Twitter. Even Wanda Sykes, who acted as a consulting producer for Roseanne, said she was now leaving the show.

In less than 24 hours since Roseanne made her original tweet, ABC has heard the outcries of social media and Roseanne’s show is officially off the air.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC said.

Roseanne’s cancelation is a long time coming, considering her history of racist and just all around problematic tweets. Of course, Twitter is always here to bring the receipts.

Swipe through to check out Roseanne’s past tweets and strong arguments for her show’s cancelation!

Racism Barred: 8 Tweets That Prove ABC Should’ve Been Canceled ‘Roseanne’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Racism Barred: 8 Tweets That Prove ABC Should’ve Been Canceled ‘Roseanne’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ebro Breaks Down Pusha T & Drake Beef…
 7 hours ago
05.29.18
For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The…
 7 hours ago
05.29.18
Here’s What Fans Are Saying About The New…
 7 hours ago
05.29.18
Get ‘Em Outta Here: 10 TV Shows Cancelled…
 8 hours ago
05.29.18
10 Pictures That Prove Joe Budden And Cyn…
 8 hours ago
05.29.18
Jamie Foxx Is Set To Star In A…
 8 hours ago
05.29.18
Wanda Sykes Says She’s Not Returning to ‘Roseanne’…
 10 hours ago
05.29.18
Racism Barred: 8 Tweets That Prove ABC Should’ve…
 11 hours ago
05.29.18
How To Get Started (Or Re-Started) Into Therapy
 12 hours ago
05.29.18
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Mariah Carey Sells 35-Carat Engagement Ring From Billionaire…
 13 hours ago
05.29.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn And Jen Are Frick…
 23 hours ago
05.29.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie Gets The Boot After Allegedly…
 24 hours ago
05.29.18
Big Baller Baby: Lonzo Ball And Longtime Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
05.29.18
Remember When? Watch The First Time 50 Cent…
 1 day ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close