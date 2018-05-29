Entertainment News
Jamie Foxx Is Set To Star In A New Version Of Spawn

Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'Sleepless' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Jamie Foxx is set to star in the reboot of Spawn. Todd McFarlane the comic book’s creator will make his directorial debut on this one as Foxx plays a member of a CIA black ops who team gets betrayed twice. Once in life and once again in hell. After he double crossed and his corpse set on fire Al Newman becomes a hellspawn warrior in exchange for being able to see his wife, but he gets stuck as #Spawn as his wife remarried to his best friend.

You might remember version of Spawn was made into a movie in the 90s with Michael Jai White as Spawn. This won’t be a origin story but rather a say few words type of anti hero. The film will cost around 10-12 million dollars and could bring in huge bucks at the Box office with the popularity of superhero films.

Deadline broke this story and quotes Todd as saying, “There are five or six moments where I’m going to need things from my actors, and a couple of them have to come from Jamie, and I’ve seen him deliver them onscreen,” McFarlane said. “He gets into a zone, with body language and a look that basically will say way more than anything i could type on a piece of paper, and this movie is going to need those moments. And in the odd moment where he has to deliver a line that’s short, curt and has impact, he can do it in a way that makes you go, ‘whoa, I don’t want to mess with that guy. What a badass.’”

Apparently this was Jamie’s idea an he was who Todd had in mind when he wrote the script.

Jamie told Deadline, “A few years back I flew out to Arizona to meet the man behind one of the most incredible comic book characters in the universe… Todd McFarlane. He was taken aback when I told him with the enthusiasm of a young child that more than anything I wanted to put my name in the hat to embody his beloved character Spawn…. I told him no one would work harder than me if given the opportunity… well… the opportunity is here!! I’m humbled and ready to transform… and to top things off the young Jason Blum is lending his brilliance to the project! Time to be great!!!! #Spawn.”

 

