10 Pictures That Prove Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Need To Make Another Baby ASAP

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana have been the cutest couple since Budden made his triumphant climb out of the friendzone a couple years back. Now, they have a completely adorable baby together, Lexington Budden, and he’s the spitting image of both his mom and dad. If you haven’t seen pictures of him yet, this is a spoiler warning–you will get baby fever!

Gang 💙🔐 A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on May 21, 2018 at 4:59pm PDT

It’s clear that both Joe and Cyn are absolutely OBSESSED with their little bundle of joy, but we’re definitely not complaining, because that means we get to see more pictures every day.

We know Lexington is only a few months old, but with genes this good, it would be a shame for the Budden fam not to make at least one more baby soon.

Hi poppa @lexingtonbudden 😍💙 A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on May 22, 2018 at 7:22pm PDT

In the meantime, check out these incredibly heart-warming pics of Cyn and Joe’s beautiful baby

