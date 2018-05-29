Entertainment News
Get ‘Em Outta Here: 10 TV Shows Cancelled Over Racism, Ratchedness Or Raunchiness

The Cosby Show

Source: NBC / Getty

Oh, yall weren’t playing about canceling Roseanne figuratively and literally.

 

ABC gave the racist, i mean, revived show the boot on Tuesday after Barr got dragged for an unsurprisingly, bigoted tweet.

But this isn’t the first (and won’t be the last time) a show was axed after receiving lots of backlash over insensitive content:

Paula’s Home Cooking 

Paula cried, Paula begged, Paula pleaded. But she was never able to bounce back into our soul food loving hearts after dropping the N-bomb.

All My Babies’ Mamas 

Shawty Lo’s reality show was suppose to showcase his life as a father of 11 children by 10 different women. But it didn’t even see the light of day.

The Cosby Show 

You know why this made the list. Damn, Bill.

Hit the flip for more.

Get 'Em Outta Here: 10 TV Shows Cancelled Over Racism, Ratchedness Or Raunchiness was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

