Get ‘Em Outta Here: 10 TV Shows Cancelled Over Racism, Ratchedness Or Raunchiness

Oh, yall weren’t playing about canceling Roseanne figuratively and literally.

ABC gave the racist, i mean, revived show the boot on Tuesday after Barr got dragged for an unsurprisingly, bigoted tweet.

Roseanne Barr calling Valerie Jarrett an ape is incredibly racist. The fact that @ABCNetwork continues to give this bigot a platform is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/FlFlpcft8B — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 29, 2018

But this isn’t the first (and won’t be the last time) a show was axed after receiving lots of backlash over insensitive content:

Paula’s Home Cooking

Paula cried, Paula begged, Paula pleaded. But she was never able to bounce back into our soul food loving hearts after dropping the N-bomb.

All My Babies’ Mamas

Shawty Lo’s reality show was suppose to showcase his life as a father of 11 children by 10 different women. But it didn’t even see the light of day.

The Cosby Show

You know why this made the list. Damn, Bill.

