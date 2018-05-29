Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The World’s Largest Glass Of Gin & Juice

Is your body ready?

4 reads
Leave a comment
2018 BottleRock Napa Valley - Day 2

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Just in case you’re overwhelmed by hard news today, watching Snoop Dogg mix an iconic drink should bring you a little joy.

The Long Beach rapper made what’s considered to be the world’s largest glass of gin and juice this past weekend at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

According to Mercury News, the drink was 5 feet tall and 3 feet wide, and was made up of 550 liters of juice donated by Whole Foods, as well as 180 bottles of Hendricks gin.

Warren G and Top Chef winner Michael Voltaggio helped Snoop with the elixir, which was an homage to his 1994 hit “Gin and Juice.” Once the drank was done, Guinness even gifted Snoop with a certificate for his record-breaking achievement.

Peep the potion brewing below!

Anyone wanna drown in that liquor for the work week?

For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The World’s Largest Glass Of Gin & Juice was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The World’s Largest Glass Of Gin & Juice

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ebro Breaks Down Pusha T & Drake Beef…
 7 hours ago
05.29.18
For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The…
 7 hours ago
05.29.18
Here’s What Fans Are Saying About The New…
 7 hours ago
05.29.18
Get ‘Em Outta Here: 10 TV Shows Cancelled…
 8 hours ago
05.29.18
10 Pictures That Prove Joe Budden And Cyn…
 8 hours ago
05.29.18
Jamie Foxx Is Set To Star In A…
 8 hours ago
05.29.18
Wanda Sykes Says She’s Not Returning to ‘Roseanne’…
 10 hours ago
05.29.18
Racism Barred: 8 Tweets That Prove ABC Should’ve…
 11 hours ago
05.29.18
How To Get Started (Or Re-Started) Into Therapy
 12 hours ago
05.29.18
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Mariah Carey Sells 35-Carat Engagement Ring From Billionaire…
 13 hours ago
05.29.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn And Jen Are Frick…
 23 hours ago
05.29.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie Gets The Boot After Allegedly…
 24 hours ago
05.29.18
Big Baller Baby: Lonzo Ball And Longtime Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
05.29.18
Remember When? Watch The First Time 50 Cent…
 1 day ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close